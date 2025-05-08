South Africa

Media organisations shocked at murder of journalist and partner

Forensic team identifies remains and confirms that Sibusiso Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli were murdered and dumped in a field in KwaMhlanga

08 May 2025 - 15:17 By TimesLIVE
The bodies of Zodwa Mdhluli and journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu were found on Thursday at an advanced stage of decomposition.
The bodies of Zodwa Mdhluli and journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu were found on Thursday at an advanced stage of decomposition.
The African Media and Communicators Forum and the National Press Club have expressed shock, disbelief and sadness over the deaths of journalist Sibusiso “Aserie” Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

The couple’s remains were found on Thursday morning in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The media organisations said the forensic team positively identified the remains and confirmed that Ndlovu and Mdhluli were murdered and dumped in a field in the KwaMhlanga area. The couple had been missing since February 18.

The media fraternity had joined hands in calling for communities and law enforcement agencies to find the couple.

After the formation of a task team, more resources were allocated, leading to a breakthrough in the case. This resulted in the arrest of five suspects, three of whom appeared in court on Wednesday.

“I am terribly sad. We held out hope that despite the number of days the couple had been missing, they would still be found alive. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of our brother and sister,” said Elijah Mhlanga, chair of the communicators forum.

The two organisations have undertaken to continue supporting the family, including attending the court hearings of all the suspects.

“We are confident in the work of the authorities, that they will use all the available resources to bring to book everyone involved in the killing of our colleague and his partner,” said acting chair of the National Press Club Antoinette Slabbert.

The organisations will be in court on Friday where the media application to cover the case will be heard. They brought the application on behalf of media houses.

