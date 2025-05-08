South Africa

Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and partner Zodwa Mdhluli

08 May 2025 - 14:07
Zodwa Mdhluli and radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says officers have found two bodies believed to be those of Tshwane radio journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

The area where the remains were found was pointed out to police by the arrested suspects, he said.

“Whether it's them, we are not sure, but a pointing out led us to where we are now.

“We will do the necessary process in terms of DNA with the families to confirm whether it's them,” Masemola said.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

