South Africa

Police nab fifth suspect over Wynberg courthouse 'hit'

08 May 2025 - 10:43 By Kim Swartz
Abubaker Adams, left, and Shireen Matthews in court. File photo.
Image: Kim Swartz

A 20-year-old “key suspect” implicated in a brazen hit in the Wynberg magistrate's court in Cape Town will appear in the same court with four co-accused on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the latest arrest brings the number of suspects in the murder investigation to five.  

“As the investigation unfolded police indicated they had their sights on a number of suspects whom they believed were behind the shooting,” she said.

Shireen Matthews, 35, Abubaker Adams, 24, Brian Booysen, 34, and Wanay Fararo, 22, previously appeared in court facing charges related to the shooting on April 8 in the court building.  

Dingalomoya Chintso, 50, was killed by gunmen who bypassed security, shot the victim and escaped. At the time he faced charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm. 

The state alleges the accused aided and abetted criminal gang activity in association with the Junky Funky Kidz gang, are implicated in the premeditated murder of Chintso and were in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.    

TimesLIVE 

