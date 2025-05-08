South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Asbestos case back in Court

08 May 2025 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Free State asbestos case back in Court

READ MORE:

'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule

Former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is ready to take the stand in the Bloemfontein high court to respond in the ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The National Prosecuting Authority did not hold back in opposing the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal ...
News
8 months ago

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
8 months ago
