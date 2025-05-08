South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral Service of Constable Boipelo Senoge

08 May 2025 - 07:58 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Constable Boipelo Senogelo's funeral takes place in Bloemfontein at the Anglican Church. She died alongside two of her colleagues - Constables Cebekhulu Linda and Keabetswe Buys.

