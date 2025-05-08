South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mbenenge Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing continues

08 May 2025 - 09:43 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge is continuing with the evidence of former Judicial Service Commission official Kutlwano Moretlwe on Thursday.

READ MORE:

‘Incorrect’ that Zondo was dissatisfied with first complaint against Mbenenge, tribunal hears

Former JSC official supports Mengo's version that she redid her sexual harassment complaint because the first one was misplaced
7 hours ago

Mengo was trying to ‘laugh it off’ with ROFL emojis to judge Mbenenge, says expert

Expert witness says context is all-important when looking at the meaning of emojis
1 day ago

Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge sent pornographic pictures to Mengo

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment claims against Eastern Cape judge president resumed on Monday
2 days ago

POLL | Would it be fair to be judged on text message emojis in court?

What is your take on emojis being used as evidence in court?
1 month ago

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is

Lungiswa Ngaphi, the woman who has captured the nation's imagination through her linguistic prowess in the sexual harassment inquiry involving a ...
3 months ago

‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president ...
3 months ago
