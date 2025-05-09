South Africa

15-year jail term imposed on man who raped elderly woman in her home

09 May 2025 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A rapist attacked a 70-year-old woman, and returned to her home two and a half years later.
A rapist attacked a 70-year-old woman, and returned to her home two and a half years later.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Limpopo police have welcomed the effective 15-year prison term imposed by the Polokwane high court on a rapist who attacked a 70-year-old woman, and returned to her home two and a half years later.

Nakedi Harold Chipu, 29, was found guilty of rape and housebreaking with the intent to rape.

Col Malesela Ledwaba said the court heard how, at 1am in February 2022, he broke into the elderly victim's house in a rural village in the Senwabarwana policing area while she was asleep and raped her.

"When the victim attempted to escape, the accused pulled her back, bit her on the cheek, and continued to rape her.

"The victim eventually managed to escape to a neighbour's house to seek help, leading to the arrest of the accused, who was later released on bail."

In 2024, the victim woke up at about 5am on September 13 to discover the rapist asleep in her son's bedroom.

"The victim alerted neighbours who apprehended the accused, resulting in his arrest."

For the rape charge, Chipu was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with five years suspended on condition he is not convicted of a similar offence during the period of suspension. For the housebreaking charge, he received three years imprisonment, ordered to run concurrently with the sentence for the rape charge. The court also declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Malema visits parents of 'Cwecwe', offers support

EFF leader Julius Malema has visited the family of the seven-year-old girl known as Cwecwe who was allegedly raped at Bergview College in the ...
Politics
2 days ago

Life in jail for man who kidnapped and raped his girlfriend in Mpumalanga

The Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) sexual offences court on Tuesday sentenced a 63-year-old man to life after convicting him of raping and kidnapping ...
News
2 days ago

Senior NPA official in court for rape of 16-year-old

A 47-year-old senior official at the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo appeared in the Dzanani magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  2. Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli South Africa
  3. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  4. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa
  5. After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa Africa

Latest Videos

Official Funeral Service of Cebekhulu Linda
Bill Gates on why he's decided to give $200 billion by 2045 | REUTERS