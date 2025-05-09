South Africa

'Declare us a disaster area': about 30 households affected by sinkhole in Centurion

09 May 2025 - 14:11
A sinkhole at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road in Centurion has left residents without water and electricity.
A sinkhole at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road in Centurion has left residents without water and electricity.
A newly formed sinkhole at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road in Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, has cut off about 30 households from the rest of the community.

Stacey Spangenberg, one of the residents, said while they are directly affected regarding accessing their properties, the repercussions of the sinkhole are more dire than that and will be felt by the entire community. 

“We also have two mainstream schools within a one kilometre radius of the sinkhole, numerous nursery schools and many churches,” she said. 

Further along Burger Avenue, a huge sinkhole developed in August 2022, cutting off the flow of traffic from Cantonments Road. She said this has been left as is by the City of Tshwane. 

“The new sinkhole closes off the opposite entry into the same street. One street up, the same story. This sinkhole is number six in the immediate area, however, it's the 14th overall in Lyttelton Manor over five years, with not one having been dealt with,” she said. 

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said the “locked-in” homeowners moved their cars further up Langebrink Road early on Friday, using the pavement.

“This sinkhole is affecting four directions. It is right at the intersection,” she said. “Water is gushing out from the sinkhole and residents do not have water in their homes.” 

Woman thought home was being burgled but it was sinking into a hole

On Tuesday, a woman from Centurion was in disbelief as she recounted how the home she had purchased with her hard-earned money ended up sinking into ...
News
1 year ago

One resident realised there was a problem at about 2am on Friday while going to the bathroom, only to find there was no water to flush or wash.

Then, between 4am and 5am, a neighbour was driving out and saw the sinkhole. This person alerted other neighbours, who alerted others. 

We drove our cars out of the street to a safer area because, as it is, no cars can drive in and out as the sinkhole is right at the intersection. Cars driving out used the pavement,” she said.  

Centurion, with its dolomitic soil, is notorious for sinkholes, TimesLIVE previously reported. Prof J Louis van Rooy of the department of geology at the University of Pretoria said the main action should be to stop water leaking into the possible sinkhole area, prevent any further inflows of stormwater and reroute waterborne services.

Scores of residents don't have access to their homes after a sinkhole developed at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road.
Scores of residents don't have access to their homes after a sinkhole developed at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road.
Spangenberg said officials inspected some of the sinkholes in February but “to date the residents await feedback”.

“While our residents receive excellent service delivery from councillor Wesley Jacobs, as well as from councillor Andre Jacobs, it is now time for the mayor to step up and meet us on site to declare us a disaster area and make funds available to have our area repaired and maintained,” she said. 

Jacobs said he was at the scene with a team of geologists, the management from roads in the City of Tshwane and other stakeholders. 

I am trying to establish parking for the residents. The road has been shut in all directions so that construction can take place. They have to dig to see the damage and to see how far this sinkhole has occurred. I have just spoken to the church to allow residents to park inside to protect their vehicles and they are willing to help,” he said.

The area was without electricity, as the mini substation “is hanging by a thread and tripped, causing a huge power outage”.

He confirmed there was also a loss of water supply. 

“All hands are on deck and everyone who should be there to assist was there, including all the departments from the city. 

We are doing as best as we can to restore the basic necessities. I am trying to see what I can arrange for water tankers to be brought here.”

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the road was closed at the intersection of Burger Avenue and Langebrink Road due to a “ground collapse”.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes such as Botha Avenue, Union Avenue, Cantonments Road and Station Road. A team of professionals from the city has been assigned to conduct an investigation,” he said. 

The city has been approached for comment.

