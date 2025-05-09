South Africa

'Football fans, we want you to be safe': KZN police take extra precautions

09 May 2025 - 14:38 By Lwazi Hlangu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Preparations are under way at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup final between Chiefs and Pirates.
Preparations are under way at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban ahead of Saturday's Nedbank Cup final between Chiefs and Pirates.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement authorities say they will not allow any disruptions around the venue of the Nedbank Cup final, amid social media threats in the wake of a ticketing snafu.

A technical problem resulted in the over-issue of more than 10,000 tickets for the much-anticipated soccer match between Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. While this was swiftly corrected and refunds were promised, some fans had already made travel and accommodation arrangements to travel to Durban from Gauteng and elsewhere.

Maj-Gen Phumelele Makhoba, the deputy provincial police commissioner, said law enforcement had received intelligence that some people were “peddling inflammatory messages” and recruiting people to stage protests in the vicinity of the stadium or vowing to force their way inside the stadium without tickets.

Among the misinformation spread on social media was that no one in KZN had been able to get tickets, a notion Makhoba said was dispelled by the PSL which advised police that 33% of tickets were sold to people in the province.

Fans vow to 'invade' Moses Mabhida Stadium — even without tickets

Supporters say they spent thousands of rand on travel plans as police warn against fake tickets.
Sport
1 day ago

She warned those inciting violence that lawlessness would not be tolerated. “We do not take any threat lightly. Our intelligence officers are at work identifying those individuals who are hell-bent on creating chaos on the day of the match,” she said.

“We urge those that are planning either protests or disruptions to refrain from doing such or to rethink their plan because we will have our forces on the ground to deal with it and we are going to deal with it decisively.”

All necessary safety and security measures are in place to ensure public safety, Makhoba said. Valid ticket holders have been urged to make their way to the stadium early as there will be strict access control measures.

“It’s not our intention to clash with football lovers. We want the event to go ahead as peacefully as possible.

“Police will provide tight security to ensure that only those with valid tickets access the stadium. The stadium precinct is practically a red zone and no one without a valid match-day ticket must come close to the stadium. Anyone found selling tickets, whether fake or authentic, will be arrested and locked up.”

No guns allowed in Moses Mabhida Stadium, not even for VIP bodyguards

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has fired off a warning shot to football spectators, including VIPs, that carrying ...
News
2 days ago

Supporters are urged to make use of the park-and-ride facilities. “To beef up security in and around the stadium, certain routes which were going to be partially closed will now be fully closed, with plans in place not to cause heavy traffic congestion.”

The Durban metro police will close the two main roads adjacent to the stadium:

  • Masabalala Yengwa Avenue between Sandile Thusi Road and Smiso Nkwanyana Road; and
  • Isaiah Ntshangase Road between Umgeni Road and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue.

These will start as “soft” closures from midnight, then “hard” closures as the day progresses.

Law enforcement has also beefed up its air capacity, which will be crucial in identifying areas of concern from the sky.

Makhoba urged those without tickets to use the public viewing areas the municipality has made available. She confirmed there are also operational plans in place to ensure safety in those spaces.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'It's not about me': Riveiro on cusp of scoring most wins in Soweto derby

Jose Riveiro has tried to downplay what it will mean for him to leave SA having become the first coach to win six successive Soweto derbies if he ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Ex-Pirates defender Mark Fish confidently predicts victory for his former side

Former Orlando Pirates defender and captain Mark Fish says there will be more pressure on Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final at ...
Sport
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL | 10,000 extra derby final tickets sold due to a ‘glitch’ — how?

The PSL press conference in Durban on Thursday hardly answered the key question
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

Stakes never higher? Chiefs, Pirates have so much riding on Nedbank final

Subplots and ambitions for the two teams intriguing as they meet at a packed Moses Mabhida
Sport
10 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Chiefs-Pirates Soweto derby cup final unpacked

All the angles on the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium discussed in depth.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  2. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  3. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa
  4. AfriForum warns of ticking time bomb as Gauteng landfills fill up fast South Africa
  5. Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli South Africa

Latest Videos

A Mother's Love
Whitney Houston - I Look to You (Official HD Video)