Gauteng’s agricultural school gets a R10m boost from the province

Companies have come on board with donations

09 May 2025 - 07:28 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Gauteng agriculture MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa hands over agricultural tools to Magalies School of Specialisation as part of a R10m investment to grow future farming leaders.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times

The Gauteng department of agriculture, rural development and environment has announced a R10m investment in Magalies School of Specialisation over the next three years to support and grow its agricultural focus.

MEC Vuyiswa Ramakgopa shared the news during a visit to the school, saying the department and its partners are committed to helping Magalies “establish and maintain their farm operation”.

She described the school as “Gauteng's only agricultural school of specialisation”, and called it “a model and symbol of what it looks like when public purpose meets strategic investment and visionary leadership”.

She emphasised the importance of preparing learners for the full scope of the agricultural sector: “Agriculture is no longer only about planting and harvesting. It is science. It is technology. It is economics. It is innovation. And it is the beating heart of a sustainable future.”

The MEC stressed the need to change how young people see agriculture, urging learners to see themselves not as workers but as leaders.

“You are the agricultural leaders of tomorrow. Every decision we make, every partnership we form, every investment we channel into the school must affirm that belief.”

Key partners have come on board, including the school itself through a 2.5% contribution from seed sales made via the school's demonstration plots and technical support through Seedlink.

The department donated garden tools and fruit trees to support practical education.

Another partner, Ranyaka, continues its work through the “Proud of My Town” initiative, helping to shape the school's developmental plan.

As part of youth month, the top 10 learners will visit the Corteva seed factory to gain insight into the global agricultural landscape.

“An experience that will open their eyes to the global agricultural landscape and inspire them to continue working towards the future of agriculture,” said Ramokgopa.

The MEC reminded the learners: “You are not only learning for today. You are learning for tomorrow. You are the architects of the future of agriculture. The world needs you, and we are here to ensure you are equipped to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.”

