South Africa

Judge sets potential date for sentencing in Joshlin Smith trial

09 May 2025 - 13:28 By Kim Swartz
Jacquin Appollis, Steveno Rhyn and Kelly Smith after they were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking of her daughter Joshlin Smith. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Pre-sentencing procedures started when the trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking missing child Joshlin Smith appeared at the high court in Cape Town on Friday.

Judge Nathan Erasmus said the state intended leading evidence contained in victim impact statements, reports from social workers and expert evidence on human trafficking. He said the reports could take up to six week to prepare but added he would request they be expedited.

Racquel "Kelly" Smith, Jacquin "Boeta" Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn were convicted by the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay  on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joshlin, then aged six, disappeared from home at the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19 2024.

The court heard the trio would be detained at Pollsmoor correctional facility in Cape Town.

Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers were back in the High Court in Saldanha Bay on Friday.
5 hours ago

Erasmus said the trial would be postponed to May 23 to be transferred back to the multipurpose centre in Saldanha.

Thereafter evidence will be presented on May 27, followed by arguments on the same day and May 28. The next day he will hand down sentence.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the state planned to present victim impact statements from members of the community affected by the case.

"After that we will call an expert in trafficking in persons, who will give his expert opinion via Zoom because the person is not in the Western Cape," said Ntabazalila.

"We can expect the defence to call witnesses but cannot say they will because they did not indicate that in court, but they are free to do so."

He said there were no new updates regarding the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of Joshlin.

Faith and Hope Missing Persons founder Veranique Williams, left, says she prays and hopes justice is served and Joshlin Smith is found.
Image: Kim Swartz

Faith and Hope Missing Persons founder Veranique Williams was in court on Friday and took part in the search for Joshlin.

"When Kelly entered the courtroom, my emotions were high. This is very traumatising, even though she [Joshlin] is not my child — but working with missing persons for many years, each case is a challenge," said Williams.

"We've seen parents whose children have been missing for 13 and six years, and those parents continue to be traumatised.

"Kelly shows no remorse and it's breaking me into pieces. I pray and wish justice is served and Joshlin is found."

READ MORE:

‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith

It was an impromptu encounter with an evangelist on a chilly August morning that helped seal the fate of Racquel "Kelly" Smith who faces the prospect ...
News
5 days ago

Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin

The shack where Kelly Smith, her three children and boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis lived in the Middelpos informal settlement was burnt down on ...
News
6 days ago

Kelly Smith found guilty of kidnapping, human trafficking of daughter Joshlin

Raquel “Kelly” Smith, whose daughter Joshlin remains missing after more than a year, was found guilty with her co-accused of kidnapping and human ...
News
1 week ago
