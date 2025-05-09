South Africa

NPA awaiting DNA results before deciding on murder charges in missing journalist and partner case

09 May 2025 - 18:41 By TIMESLIVE
Zodwa Mdhluli and radio journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu.
Image: Supplied

The NPA says it will wait for the results of DNA tests on samples taken from remains believed to be those of kidnapped journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhuli before charging the two men arrested for their disappearance with murder.

Samuel Mogongwe, 41, and Michael Sikhosana, 40, made a brief appearance in the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on Friday on kidnapping charges related to the couple's disappearance.

On Thursday, police found remains that are believed to be those of the couple who went missing on February 18.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the NPA will await the results of DNA tests to establish if the remains are theirs before adding more charges against the suspects.

“At this point, we cannot rule out adding more charges, but the results of the DNA tests will guide our decision,” Nyuswa said. 

Earlier this week, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola revealed that one of the suspects in the case had misled the police, diverting attention from himself.

Masemola said Mogongwe, who is a driver for the family, pretended to be working with the police during the investigation while leading them on a wild-goose chase. “It's unfortunate that somebody who was working with us, whom we thought was a witness we trusted, is a suspect,” said Masemola on Wednesday.

“The driver did tell us when last he was with the couple. Exactly the same night they went missing [February 18], he told us it was the last time he was with them, but our investigation is proving some of the things he said differently.

“When we received reports [on the case], we realised that this person [Mogongwe] is not assisting us. He is misleading us.”

In a statement on Thursday, the African Media and Communicators Forum and the National Press Club said the forensic team had positively identified the remains and confirmed that Ndlovu and Mdhluli were murdered and dumped in a field in Rust de Winter, about 70km from KwaMhlanga.

TimesLIVE

