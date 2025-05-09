South Africa

Shoot-out between police and group demanding money from Driekop mine truckers, one fatality

09 May 2025 - 07:30 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A group of suspects blocked about 22 mine trucks and demanded money before they could load minerals.
A group of suspects blocked about 22 mine trucks and demanded money before they could load minerals.
Image: Provided

A blockade of trucks near a mine in the Driekop policing area led to a confrontation with police this week.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said one man was fatally shot and five suspects aged between 31 and 46 were arrested for extortion.

Police were called out to the area on Tuesday, he said.

They found a group blocking the road for mine trucks to pay before they could load minerals.

Police confiscated one firearm with live ammunition and five cellphones.
Police confiscated one firearm with live ammunition and five cellphones.
Image: Provided

When the suspects spotted police, they started firing shots in their direction. Police returned fire.

During the shoot-out, one man was fatally wounded.

"Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene  and he was certified dead. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations," said Ledwaba.

During the arrests, police confiscated one firearm with four rounds of live ammunition and five cellphones.

Seven more suspects aged between 20 and 40 were arrested for contravention of immigration laws  during a stop and search patrol at illegal mining sites at Leeufontein village in the Marble Hall policing area.

The arrested suspects will appear before the local magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

TimesLive

READ MORE:

Big bribes, illegal guns: Inside the world of the ‘coal mafia’

Syndicates hijack vital coal supplies destined for Eskom power stations.
News
2 years ago

Bodies of three suspected zama zamas found in wheelbarrows in Driekop

The bodies of suspected illegal miners believed to have been injured underground were found in Driekop, Limpopo, on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago

New rail line to move power station to steady supply

With a new rail line functioning optimally, the Eskom power station in Mpumalanga has taken a giant leap towards steady power supply to the grid and ...
News
1 year ago

'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court

The case against a 28-year-old Zimbabwean truck driver, who was arrested last Tuesday at the Camden power station in Mpumalanga on charges of fraud ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  2. Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli South Africa
  3. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  4. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa
  5. After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa Africa

Latest Videos

Official Funeral Service of Cebekhulu Linda
Bill Gates on why he's decided to give $200 billion by 2045 | REUTERS