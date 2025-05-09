Shoot-out between police and group demanding money from Driekop mine truckers, one fatality

When the suspects spotted police, they started firing shots in their direction. Police returned fire.
A blockade of trucks near a mine in the Driekop policing area led to a confrontation with police this week.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said one man was fatally shot and five suspects aged between 31 and 46 were arrested for extortion.
Police were called out to the area on Tuesday, he said.
They found a group blocking the road for mine trucks to pay before they could load minerals.
When the suspects spotted police, they started firing shots in their direction. Police returned fire.
During the shoot-out, one man was fatally wounded.
"Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and he was certified dead. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations," said Ledwaba.
During the arrests, police confiscated one firearm with four rounds of live ammunition and five cellphones.
Seven more suspects aged between 20 and 40 were arrested for contravention of immigration laws during a stop and search patrol at illegal mining sites at Leeufontein village in the Marble Hall policing area.
The arrested suspects will appear before the local magistrate's Court soon.
Police investigations are ongoing.
