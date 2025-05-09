South Africa

WATCH | Joshlin Smith’s convicted kidnappers back in court

09 May 2025 - 09:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers appeared in the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay on Friday.

The three accused will be detained at Pollsmoor Prison until May 23 when they will appear and will be transferred back to Saldanha for sentencing on May 29.  

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Praise for prosecutors, investigating officer in Joshlin Smith case

Capt Wesley Lombard told TimesLIVE the verdict in the Joshlin Smith case brought so much relief that it was worth having to go through all the ...
News
4 days ago

‘I want my grandchild back’: guilty verdict handed down but search continues for Joshlin Smith

It was an impromptu encounter with an evangelist on a chilly August morning that helped seal the fate of Racquel "Kelly" Smith who faces the prospect ...
News
5 days ago

Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin

The shack where Kelly Smith, her three children and boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis lived in the Middelpos informal settlement was burnt down on ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  2. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  3. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa
  4. Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli South Africa
  5. AfriForum warns of ticking time bomb as Gauteng landfills fill up fast South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump, Starmer strike 'breakthrough' trade deal | REUTERS
Monk teaches martial arts in Benin to inspire a new generation | REUTERS