Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers appeared in the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay on Friday.
The three accused will be detained at Pollsmoor Prison until May 23 when they will appear and will be transferred back to Saldanha for sentencing on May 29.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Joshlin Smith’s convicted kidnappers back in court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
