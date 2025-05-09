Courtesy of SABC News
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Friday with more witnesses called to the stand.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Courtesy of SABC News
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Friday with more witnesses called to the stand.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘Mutually destructive’ versions test Mengo’s credibility at sexual harassment tribunal
‘Incorrect’ that Zondo was dissatisfied with first complaint against Mbenenge, tribunal hears
Mengo was trying to ‘laugh it off’ with ROFL emojis to judge Mbenenge, says expert
Forensic expert says ‘impossible’ to tell by phone analysis whether Mbenenge sent pornographic pictures to Mengo
POLL | Would it be fair to be judged on text message emojis in court?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos