WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

09 May 2025 - 09:38 By TimesLIVE
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Friday with more witnesses called to the stand.

