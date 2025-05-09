South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Official funeral service for constable Cebekhulu Linda

09 May 2025 - 08:02 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The funeral service for police constable Cebekhulu Linda takes place on Friday morning at the Saint Rose Catholic Church in Bochabela, Bloemfontein.

He was one of three constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week. The trio had gone missing on April 23.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Funeral service of constable Boipelo Senoge

Const Boipelo Senogelo's funeral takes place in Bloemfontein at the Anglican Church on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

'Our hearts are bleeding': three young constables remembered at memorial

'They wanted to make a difference in our lives and in the country'
News
2 days ago

Handbag and other items found in constables' car pulled out of Hennops River

A white handbag, an identity document, a vehicle service book and keys.These are some of the items police officers found inside the wrecked white VW ...
News
1 week ago

Police retrieve car three missing constables were travelling in

Police have confirmed a car pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday is the one three missing police officers whose bodies ...
News
1 week ago

Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted with the wall'

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the car in which three police constables were travelling when they disappeared last week may ...
News
1 week ago

Vehicle parts found as police continue search for vehicle after bodies of three missing cops found

Experts are trying to establish if vehicle parts found in the Hennops River are linked to the VW Polo driven by three police officers whose bodies ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend at Pick n Pay abandons bail South Africa
  2. Police find bodies believed to be of Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli South Africa
  3. White smoke billows from Sistine Chapel as new pope is elected World
  4. PhD research humanises domestic work and redefines its societal value South Africa
  5. After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa Africa

Latest Videos

Official Funeral Service of Cebekhulu Linda
Bill Gates on why he's decided to give $200 billion by 2045 | REUTERS