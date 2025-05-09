The funeral service for police constable Cebekhulu Linda takes place on Friday morning at the Saint Rose Catholic Church in Bochabela, Bloemfontein.
He was one of three constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week. The trio had gone missing on April 23.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Official funeral service for constable Cebekhulu Linda
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
