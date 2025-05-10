Durban abuzz over Nedbank Cup final showdown

Durban was abuzz this weekend as thousands of fans descended on the city for the much anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida stadium.
Security was tight as team supporters arrived early and were monitored by police after a ticket sales debacle earlier in the week that saw the over-issue of 10,000 tickets for the derby.
The blunder led to threats of violence as fans travelling from afar vowed to watch the match regardless of whether their tickets were valid.
After the threats, security was beefed up and several roads leading to the stadium were closed, causing heavy congestion. SAPS public order police and metro police were keeping an eye on the crowds.
Fans spotted by TimesLIVE outside the stadium before the game were behaving well.
Sakhile Mhlanga, a Pirates supporter from Mpumalanga, appealed for calm ahead of the game. “It would be nice if people can behave themselves, we do not want to see ugly scenes,” said Mhlanga.
He and three friends managed to buy tickets. “We booked accommodation immediately after we heard the final would be in Durban,” he said.
Another rumour that caused tension was that Durban fans were allocated fewer tickets because they were not big investors in the game.
Moses Mabhida Stadium general manager Vusi Mazibuko said the claims were baseless.
“We cannot deliberately sabotage Durbanites, people must know we had no control over the sale of tickets,” said Mazibuko.
The city set up fan parks featuring entertainment at South Beach and Albert Park for people who failed to get tickets.
Bheki Gwala from KwaDukuza said it was not easy for people to cause havoc at the stadium because they feared provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Some people tried to incite violence chanting the war slogan Hlangana Zulu — loosely translated as Zulus must unite.
Mkhwanazi is known for his no nonsense stance against lawlessness and during a media briefing this week issued a stern warning to anyone planning to misbehave.
The derby was a business opportunity for locals. Car guards seemed to be making a fortune from motorists looking for parking, charging R50 for a spot with a take it or leave it attitude.
Some people were selling tickets at exorbitant prices. A security guard at one stadium entrance tried to sell a ticket for R400 to a TimesLIVE journalist.
“I have already sold two at R400. I am still left with two,” he said. Some were selling tickets at R500.
Durban abuzz over Nedbank Cup final showdown
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
