South Africa

Former police station commander convicted of fraud for travel scam

10 May 2025 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
The former station commander was ordered to repay more than R12,000 to SAPS that was paid to her after submitting fake travel claims. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/winnievinzence

The former commander of Port Alfred police station in the Eastern Cape has been convicted of defrauding the SAPS by submitting fake travel claims.

Col Ncamisa Donkrag was convicted and sentenced on two counts of fraud at the Port Alfred regional court on Friday.

“This comes after she pleaded guilty to defrauding the SAPS on two separate occasions,” said police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.

“On the first, she pretended that she travelled using her private vehicle in May 2022 from Port Alfred to Port Edward, eMaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff), Mzamba, the Wild Coast and back to Port Alfred, and was reimbursed for the trip an amount of R8,062. On the second occasion, she pretended that in September 2022, she travelled from Port Alfred to respectively Zwelitsha, Addo and back to Port Alfred. She was again reimbursed for the trip an amount of R4,705.”

The two counts were combined for the purpose of sentence. Donkrag was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition she is not convicted of theft or fraud committed during the period of suspension. She was also ordered to compensate the SAPS to the tune of R12,767.

Acting Sarah Baartman District police commissioner Brig Asogran Naidoo said: “This sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who may be tempted to commit similar offences. Such an outcome reflects that no matter what position one holds in the SAPS, nobody is above the law.”

TimesLIVE

