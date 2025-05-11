A 54-year-old inkhosi from the KwaBhidla area in KwaZulu-Natal accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on May 4 is expected to apply for bail on Monday in the Hlanganani magistrate’s court.
According to reports, the suspect gave the young woman a lift from the eGqumeni area but allegedly refused to drop her off. Instead, he allegedly drove her to a remote, isolated bushy area where he allegedly raped her.
The man made his first court appearance on Friday.
The ministry of police condemned the incident.
“This vile act — allegedly committed by someone who holds a position of leadership and authority — is a betrayal of the moral, ethical, and societal responsibilities bestowed upon traditional leaders. It flies in the face of the values we seek to uphold in a just, safe, and respectful society,” said police minister, Senzo Mchunu.
“It is clear that this inkhosi premeditated this and clearly executed his plan using his car. All along and up to now, when engaging with my counterpart in CoGTA, it has been around the role that traditional leaders need to play on various social ills and around their security concerns, but we have never thought that we now have to engage on their involvement in the act of rape,” he added.
Mchunu commended police for their swift response to the incident.
“We stand in unwavering solidarity with the victim and her family during this painful time. We trust and will ensure that the justice system treats the victim with dignity, that her voice is heard, and that this matter is pursued with the urgency and weight it deserves. No individual — regardless of their title, position or social standing — should ever be allowed to act with impunity, especially in matters as grave as gender-based violence,” he said.
TimesLIVE
KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman
Image: 123RF
