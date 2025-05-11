South Africa

KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman

11 May 2025 - 14:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect gave the young woman a lift from the eGqumeni area but allegedly refused to drop her off.
The suspect gave the young woman a lift from the eGqumeni area but allegedly refused to drop her off.
Image: 123RF

A 54-year-old inkhosi from the KwaBhidla area in KwaZulu-Natal accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on May 4 is expected to apply for bail on Monday in the Hlanganani magistrate’s court.

According to reports, the suspect gave the young woman a lift from the eGqumeni area but allegedly refused to drop her off. Instead, he allegedly drove her to a remote, isolated bushy area where he allegedly raped her.

The man made his first court appearance on Friday.

The ministry of police condemned the incident.

“This vile act — allegedly committed by someone who holds a position of leadership and authority — is a betrayal of the moral, ethical, and societal responsibilities bestowed upon traditional leaders. It flies in the face of the values we seek to uphold in a just, safe, and respectful society,” said police minister, Senzo Mchunu.

“It is clear that this inkhosi premeditated this and clearly executed his plan using his car. All along and up to now, when engaging with my counterpart in CoGTA, it has been around the role that traditional leaders need to play on various social ills and around their security concerns, but we have never thought that we now have to engage on their involvement in the act of rape,” he added.

Mchunu commended police for their swift response to the incident.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with the victim and her family during this painful time. We trust and will ensure that the justice system treats the victim with dignity, that her voice is heard, and that this matter is pursued with the urgency and weight it deserves. No individual — regardless of their title, position or social standing — should ever be allowed to act with impunity, especially in matters as grave as gender-based violence,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SAPS trainer arrested for allegedly raping trainee at Tshwane academy

A police instructor at the SAPS Training Academy in Tshwane is due in court on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a trainee.
News
2 days ago

15-year jail term imposed on man who raped elderly woman in her home

Limpopo police have welcomed the effective 15-year prison term imposed by the Polokwane high court on a rapist who attacked a 70-year-old woman, and ...
News
2 days ago

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso faces deportation

Timothy Omotoso is expected in court on Monday for contravening Immigration Act.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NPA awaiting DNA results before deciding on murder charges in missing ... South Africa
  2. KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home South Africa
  3. Gauteng’s agricultural school gets a R10m boost from the province South Africa
  4. Zeitz Museum mourns death of chief curator Koyo Kouoh South Africa
  5. Eight people, most of them mothers, perish in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Sabbatical’ official trailer
THE MONKEY - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters February 21