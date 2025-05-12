South Africa

Boxer expands footprint: 48 new stores opened, targeting 60 more by 2026

12 May 2025 - 20:16 By TIMESLIVE
Shoppers walk outside Boxer, one of South Africa's fastest-growing discount grocery chains, in Protea Glen, west of Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/file
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/file

Boxer Retail will invest R1.2bn in new stores and a distribution centre in KwaZulu-Natal this year. The grocery retailer added 48 new stores in the 52 weeks to March, bringing its total store network across South Africa and Eswatini to 525.

This resulted in 3,000 new jobs, taking its total staff complement to close to 32,000. Boxer is targeting another 60 stores (25 superstores and 35 liquor stores) in the 2026 financial year. The company, which was unbundled from Pick n Pay and listed on the JSE in November last year, reported a 13.2% growth to R42.3bn.

Trading profit increased 9.9% to R2.3bn, at a trading margin of 5.5%. “The results are a testament to our powerful discount model underpinned by a deep understanding of our customers' needs,” the company said.

“We drive volume growth by giving customers great value, enabling us to expand our store network and improve our efficiency, all of which helps us deliver even better prices for our customers.

“It’s a model that continues to work, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead and future growth. While there will be continued economic pressures, this is where Boxer really thrives, and we are resolutely focused on execution to capture growth opportunities, which remains our primary focus,” said Marek Masojada, Boxer CEO.

Boxer operates in the lower market segment and competes with Shoprite, Usave and Spar’s SaveMor.

Boxer said “it’s lean discount model, efficient supply chain, and focused expansion give it a strong edge in South Africa’s evolving retail landscape.”

The company has 1.9-million members on its loyalty rewards programme, which was launched in October last year.

It has partnered with Capitec to offer rewards members a discount on 5KG Goldi chicken.

The partnership comes hot on the heels of similar collaborations between Pick n Pay and FNB, and Checkers and Standard Bank, who are offering discounts to clients.

Daybreak Foods CFO retracts his resignation

Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali has retracted his resignation and the board has accepted his decision.
News
6 hours ago

Tiger Brands settlement in listeriosis class action offered 'without admission of liability'

Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest food producer, on Monday offered to compensate listeriosis victims, marking a major step toward resolving class ...
News
9 hours ago

Anglo American appoints Tom McCulley as technical director

Anglo American has appointed Tom McCulley as technical director with immediate effect, the diversified mining group said on Monday.
News
9 hours ago
