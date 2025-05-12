South Africa

Confession in Usindiso fire case is admissible, court rules

12 May 2025 - 19:10 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The defence for Sithembiso Mdlalose, the suspect in the Usindiso arson trial, had argued that the accused’s confession was made under duress and when he was high on drugs.
The defence for Sithembiso Mdlalose, the suspect in the Usindiso arson trial, had argued that the accused’s confession was made under duress and when he was high on drugs.
Image: Lerato Maphoso

The Johannesburg high court on Monday ruled that the confession made by Lawrance Sithembiso Mdlalose, accused of starting the Usindiso building fire, is admissible as evidence.

“The judgment was made after an interlocutory application by the state, requesting a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of the accused’s confession, which was reduced to writing before a magistrate at Johannesburg magistrate's court,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Mdlalose is accused of setting fire to the building in Johannesburg in 2023, resulting in the deaths of 76 people and leaving 12 others injured.

After the incident, a commission of inquiry led by former justice Sisi Khampepe to probe, among other aspects, the circumstances that led to the deaths was established in September 2023.

Mdlalose gave testimony on January 23 2024, allegedly implicating himself as the person who started the fire, resulting in an order by Khampepe that he be taken to a magistrate to reduce his confession to writing. He is facing 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.

“Despite the defence’s argument that the accused’s confession was made under duress and when he was high on drugs, state advocates Thamsanqa Mpekana and Percy Monareng submitted that the statement given to the magistrate was made voluntarily and in sound and sober senses an unequivocal admission of guilt,” Mjonondwane said.

They asserted that all legal requirements had been satisfied and, therefore, the statement should be admitted as evidence.

Judge Cassim Moosa ruled that the accused’s confession was admissible evidence. He found that the statement was made freely and voluntarily and in sound and sober senses without any undue influence.

The case will continue on Tuesday with the main trial.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Usindiso 'arsonist' claims he was coerced while 'highly intoxicated' to confess

Sthembiso Mdlalose, accused of setting fire to the Usindiso Building in August 2023, maintains he was heavily intoxicated when he testified at the ...
News
1 week ago

Sithembiso Mdlalose, alleged Usindiso arsonist, gets more time to prepare his testimony

Sithembiso Mdlalose, accused of starting a fire at the hijacked Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD that killed 76 people in 2023, says he is ...
News
2 weeks ago

Usindiso fire accused 'not under influence at commission of inquiry'

The cross-examination of Johannesburg advocate Ntu Hamilton Moloto, the key state witness in the Usindiso fire trial, continued in the Johannesburg ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  3. ‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney South Africa
  4. Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, ... Soccer
  5. KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa vs DR Congo - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
First batch of Afrikaners fleeing "persecution" in SA arrive in America