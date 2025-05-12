Daybreak Foods CFO retracts his resignation

Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali has retracted his resignation and the board has accepted his decision.
Dali will resume his duties effective immediately.
The Sunday Times reported that Dali resigned last week with immediate effect after being stripped of his powers. It reported that Daybreak chairperson Bojane Segooa was pushing for the immediate payment of R1.2m in board fees.
The newspaper reported that so desperate was Segooa for the payment on Wednesday, she stripped Dali of his powers to make payments and gave them to Hluphi Moatshe, the company’s commercial financial manager, who paid the money and shared proof with the board members.
Segooa then resigned with immediate effect. Dali, who opposed having his powers usurped, opted to resign, also with immediate effect.
In a letter to staff on Monday, the board said after further discussions, Dali had decided to continue in his role.
“We value his contributions to our team and are confident that his return will bring stability and continuity to our financial management.”
