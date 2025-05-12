South Africa

eThekwini employees arrested for diesel theft

12 May 2025 - 11:24 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of two eThekwini municipality trucks found offloading diesel at a private residence in the Ekukhanyeni area near Verulam, north of Durban.
One of two eThekwini municipality trucks found offloading diesel at a private residence in the Ekukhanyeni area near Verulam, north of Durban.
Image: Supplied

Two employees of eThekwini municipality have been arrested after they were allegedly caught red-handed stealing diesel.

A municipal water truck was caught allegedly offloading diesel at a private residence while another water truck was parked next to the gate of the same residence in the eKukhanyeni area near Verulam.

The trucks were meant to be carrying water for delivery to communities.

Investigators were in the area after reports that several truck drivers were spotted in the area offloading diesel.

Two municipal employees were arrested and a case of theft was opened at the Inanda police station.

Cameras on water tankers help nab KZN municipal workers

Four staff members from Umzinyathi district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended after they were implicated in the theft and illegal ...
Politics
1 week ago

eThekwini municipality's head of the integrity and investigations unit Jimmy Ngcobo commended the team of investigators.

“Further investigations will be conducted in this area as it is alleged that diesel is frequently offloaded there,” he said.

Ngcobo said the stolen diesel is resold.

“We will not allow employees to steal municipal resources. We urge the community to report fraud and corruption cases to be investigated.”

The suspects were caught with twelve 25l containers of offloaded diesel, which amounts to 300l, he added.

The city said in the 2024/2025 financial year there were 181 fraud and corruption cases and 126 infrastructure theft cases. There are 25 active criminal cases.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five murder suspects killed during shoot-out with KZN police

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the fatal shootings of five suspects linked to the murders of a couple and two police officers in Mophela near ...
News
11 hours ago

Never-ending horror in Inanda, South Africa’s crime capital

Inanda is a lawless zone, plagued by gangs and weak law enforcement by under-resourced police
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal cops arrest thousands, recover 313 firearms in crime blitz

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested 13,579 suspects during April and recovered 313 firearms.
News
3 days ago

KZN top cop worried about declining police numbers as population grows

Police work in KwaZulu-Natal over the past year is mostly “encouraging” but provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is worried about the ...
News
5 days ago

eThekwini municipality suspends five workers over 'private' work

Five eThekwini municipal employees have been suspended after they were allegedly caught completing private work by laying asphalt at a house in ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  3. Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, ... Soccer
  4. KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman South Africa
  5. KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home South Africa

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS