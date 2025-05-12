South Africa

Five murder suspects killed during shoot-out with KZN police

12 May 2025 - 06:25 By Mfundo Mkhize
The suspects were involved in a shoot-out with police in Mophela.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the fatal shootings of five suspects linked to the murders of a couple and two police officers in Mophela near Hammarsdale, west of Durban.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were driving on the Mophela main road on Sunday gnight.

“Police caught up with the suspects and signalled for them to stop. The suspects ignored police instructions and opened fire towards law enforcement officers. Police returned fire,” said Netshiunda.

He said a thorough search was yet to be conducted inside the suspects' vehicle, however three firearms were found in their possession.

The suspects were wanted for the murder of a 66-year-old man who was killed at his home at Ekwandeni area on Saturday last week. The man had previously survived a hail of bullets in January. His wife was killed at their home in February this year.

The suspects are also linked to the murder of two police officers.

Investigations are continuing and there are possibilities the suspects could be linked to more violent crimes.

TimesLIVE

Never-ending horror in Inanda, South Africa’s crime capital

Inanda is a lawless zone, plagued by gangs and weak law enforcement by under-resourced police
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Soldiers catch car thieves: SANDF says zero tolerance for crime near its bases

The SANDF said the suspects “are believed to be involved in a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments”.
News
2 days ago

Shoot-out between police and group demanding money from Driekop mine truckers, one fatality

A blockade of trucks near a mine in the Driekop policing area led to a confrontation with police this week.
News
3 days ago

Shock as Mashatile's bodyguards cleared of N1 assault in disciplinary hearing

Allegations of 'rigged' process in disciplinary hearing over videoed roadside beating
News
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal cops arrest thousands, recover 313 firearms in crime blitz

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested 13,579 suspects during April and recovered 313 firearms.
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Const Senoge remembered for smile and bubbly character

The parents of Const Boipelo Senoge, one of three police officers who were found dead in  the Hennops River, have bid their final farewell.
News
3 days ago
