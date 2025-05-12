South Africa

MTN Group reports 33% rise in first-quarter core profit

MTN South Africa continues to face challenges, especially in the prepaid segment

12 May 2025 - 15:51 By Nqobile Dludla
MTN's head office in Joburg. File photo.
Image: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Mobile network operator MTN Group reported a 33% jump in first-quarter core profit due to strong service revenue growth, lower device cost of sales in its domestic market, and a more stable economic environment.

The jump in group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation on a constant-currency basis in the quarter to end March reflects a 5.3 percentage point rise in margin to 44.1%, MTN said, without giving the value of EBITDA.

Group service revenue rose 10.4% overall in the quarter, or by 19.8% in constant currency terms. That was buoyed by 40.4% growth in MTN Nigeria and 39.5% in MTN Ghana.

MTN South Africa continued to face challenges, especially in the prepaid segment, the company said, with service revenue up 2.6%.

Customers “remained value-seeking and dynamic in the context of constrained economic growth and heightened competition in the sector”, the group said.

Its South Africa unit intends to explore collaboration with rival Vodacom on backup energy, the company said.

READ MORE:

