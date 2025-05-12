South Africa

N1 South in Joburg near Maraisburg Road closed after diesel spillage

12 May 2025 - 16:22 By TimesLIVE
Three people were slightly injured after a collision involving two trucks. One of the trucks overturned, spilling diesel onto the N1.
Image: JMPD

Johannesburg motorists were advised of the closure of the N1 South before Maraisburg Road on Monday afternoon after an accident that led to a diesel spillage.

“After the earlier motor vehicle accident involving two trucks on the N1 South before Maraisburg Road, it is now confirmed that all lanes of the N1 South are closed to traffic,” Johannesburg metro police said.

“This closure is necessary to allow emergency personnel to safely manage the scene and clear the diesel spillage and overturned vehicle.”

Three minor injuries were reported and one of the trucks overturned, spilling diesel.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement were on the scene and three lanes were closed, causing heavy delays. All lanes of the N1 South were closed before Maraisburg Road. Vehicles were being diverted at Gordon Road.

“The estimated time for the scene to be cleared and the N1 South reopened is about four hours.”

Metro police advised motorists to use alternative routes such as 14th Avenue and Hendrick Potgieter Road.

TimesLIVE

