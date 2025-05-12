South Africa

POLL | Is SA’s arrest of acquitted Timothy Omotoso on immigration grounds justifiable?

12 May 2025 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
After almost eight years of court appearances, arguments and postponements, pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused were found not guilty in the Gqeberha High Court earlier this month. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Weeks after being acquitted of serious charges including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault, Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso was again arrested in SA.

This time not for criminal offences, but for violating the Immigration Act. The department of home affairs has declared him an “illegal foreigner”, reigniting debate about due process, public sentiment and the limits of state power.

After spending nearly eight years behind bars awaiting trial before being found not guilty, critics argued Omotoso is being subjected to a form of “legal revenge” or scapegoating.

Others said the law must be applied equally and no one is above immigration scrutiny.

