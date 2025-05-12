Weeks after being acquitted of serious charges including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault, Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso was again arrested in SA.
This time not for criminal offences, but for violating the Immigration Act. The department of home affairs has declared him an “illegal foreigner”, reigniting debate about due process, public sentiment and the limits of state power.
After spending nearly eight years behind bars awaiting trial before being found not guilty, critics argued Omotoso is being subjected to a form of “legal revenge” or scapegoating.
Others said the law must be applied equally and no one is above immigration scrutiny.
POLL | Is SA’s arrest of acquitted Timothy Omotoso on immigration grounds justifiable?
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Weeks after being acquitted of serious charges including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault, Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso was again arrested in SA.
This time not for criminal offences, but for violating the Immigration Act. The department of home affairs has declared him an “illegal foreigner”, reigniting debate about due process, public sentiment and the limits of state power.
After spending nearly eight years behind bars awaiting trial before being found not guilty, critics argued Omotoso is being subjected to a form of “legal revenge” or scapegoating.
Others said the law must be applied equally and no one is above immigration scrutiny.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Crowd gathers as Timothy Omotoso returns to court
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso faces deportation
NPA bolsters team looking into prospects of appealing Omotoso judgment
We spoke our truth: Timothy Omotoso rape trial witnesses speak out
WATCH | Witnesses in Timothy Omotoso case brief media
Too late: Omotoso trial witnesses say meeting NPA boss now is pointless
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos