South Africa

‘Polony poisoning’: Offers made to breadwinners over listeriosis

Court action ongoing

12 May 2025 - 08:16 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg dealt with the listeriosis outbreak which affected 1,000 people and killed 218. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Tiger Brands on Monday confirmed attorneys representing its lead reinsurer, QBE Insurance Group Limited, have presented a settlement offer to some claimants as it tries to ensure resolution of the listeriosis class action lawsuit.

The listeriosis outbreak, which killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000, was traced by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility in March 2018 after children at a Johannesburg creche fell ill after eating polony from the factory.

With its agreement, Tiger Brands said settlement offers have been made to:

  • Claimants who contracted (or whose mothers contracted) the ST6 strain of listeriosis;
  • Claimants whose legal breadwinners, on whom they were legally dependent, died of listeriosis; and
  • Claimants whose legal dependentswho were in their care who contracted listeriosis.

Ten heartbreaking cases cited in listeriosis lawsuit

"Parents have suffered the unimaginable pain of losing children in horrific circumstances . . . and those who survived face a life of blindness‚ ...
News
7 years ago

The offer includes an undertaking to pay the claimants’ proven or agreed compensatory damages in terms of the Consumer Protection Act and has been made without admission of liability.

It is expected the process to present the offer to qualifying claimants by their lawyers will take several weeks, and arrangements to quantify their damages will follow over the ensuing weeks.

The class action, which is being managed in two stages, is at the first stage during which liability is to be determined by the court. Only if Tiger Brands is found to be liable will the issue of causation arise, in the second stage of the class action, and an assessment of compensation payable to qualifying claimants for damages suffered.

In February, interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs was also extended by the company.

TimesLIVE

Listeriosis claimants with urgent medical needs to receive interim aid

An advance payment has been made to a listeriosis claimant who required interim assistance to address urgent medical needs though liability has not ...
News
3 months ago

Germs on the rise in SA despite strides in health care

The Germs-SA Annual Surveillance Review for 2023 finds a steady increase in vaccine-preventable diseases
News
2 months ago

Can AI keep South Africa’s food safe?

Shoppers strolling through Shoprite or Pick n Pay today encounter more technological advancements than ever before. From technology-driven inventory ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Sue the government for its failure to enforce health and safety regulations

The recent deaths of 22 children from poisoning shows the extent to which a culture of corruption, incompetence and indifference among public ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Child’s health worsens, parents’ finances dwindle as Tiger Brands listeriosis case drags on

The parents of 'Baby T', who contracted the infection in her mother's womb, have had to sell their home as medical expenses mount
News
2 years ago
