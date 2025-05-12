South Africa

Robbery suspect killed while trying to flee from crime scene

12 May 2025 - 19:10 By Mfundo Mkhize
One of the suspects was struck by a white Ford Bantam bakkie on the R102 north bound lane while attempting to flee from the victims who were pursuing them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A male suspect was killed while allegedly trying to flee from a robbery in Verulam north of Durban on Monday afternoon.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the northbound lane of the R102 in Verulam

“On arrival at about 4.07pm, a man who suffered polytrauma injuries was located on the side of the road. He showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased by paramedics,” said Balram.

He said it was later established that the man and an accomplice had robbed two males of their cellphones near Southridge Circle in Southridge. The victims pursued the robbers onto the R102.

He said one of the suspects was struck by a white Ford Bantam bakkie on the northbound lane while attempting to make his getaway.

A kitchen knife and the victim's cellphones were located next to his body.

TimesLIVE

