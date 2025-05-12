The Special Tribunal has ruled against Buthelezi EMS and its affiliated companies, declaring the Free State department of health’s award of multimillion-rand tenders for inter-facility emergency medical services unlawful, unprocedural and unconstitutional.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) instituted civil proceedings to review and set aside the irregular tenders and subsequent contracts awarded to Buthelezi EMS.
The department paid R532m to four companies linked to Buthelezi EMS owner Thapelo Buthelezi despite having no valid contracts in place.
Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med was paid R40.6m, Buthelezi One Stop EMS R4.7m, Buthelezi EMS R305m and B EMS R182m.
In a statement on Monday, the SIU said Buthelezi and associated companies have been ordered to submit audited statements for expenses incurred, income received and profit made under the unlawful contracts.
“Furthermore, the tribunal ruling, dated May 5, ordered that Buthelezi pay the legal costs of the application and the SIU’s legal representatives.”
The SIU said its investigation into Buthelezi EMS contracts was initiated through Proclamation 42 of 2019.
“The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions because of corruption or negligence.”
TimesLIVE
Special Tribunal declares tenders awarded to Buthelezi EMS unlawful
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
The Special Tribunal has ruled against Buthelezi EMS and its affiliated companies, declaring the Free State department of health’s award of multimillion-rand tenders for inter-facility emergency medical services unlawful, unprocedural and unconstitutional.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) instituted civil proceedings to review and set aside the irregular tenders and subsequent contracts awarded to Buthelezi EMS.
The department paid R532m to four companies linked to Buthelezi EMS owner Thapelo Buthelezi despite having no valid contracts in place.
Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med was paid R40.6m, Buthelezi One Stop EMS R4.7m, Buthelezi EMS R305m and B EMS R182m.
In a statement on Monday, the SIU said Buthelezi and associated companies have been ordered to submit audited statements for expenses incurred, income received and profit made under the unlawful contracts.
“Furthermore, the tribunal ruling, dated May 5, ordered that Buthelezi pay the legal costs of the application and the SIU’s legal representatives.”
The SIU said its investigation into Buthelezi EMS contracts was initiated through Proclamation 42 of 2019.
“The order of the Special Tribunal is part of implementing SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions because of corruption or negligence.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Ramaphosa authorises SIU to probe seven tenders in Mbombela
Initial probe into boss of water Seta finds no wrongdoing
SIU unhappy with lack of co-operation as it probes Road Accident Fund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos