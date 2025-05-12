South Africa

Tiger Brands settlement in listeriosis class action offered 'without admission of liability'

12 May 2025 - 15:29 By Siyanda Mthethwa
To protect the privacy of the individuals participating in the settlement offer, no details of the offer and/or payment will be made public, says Tiger Brands. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Tiger Brands, South Africa's biggest food producer, on Monday offered to compensate listeriosis victims, marking a major step towards resolving the class action after a 2017 outbreak that killed about 200 people and sickened more than 1,000.

The offer was made by the attorneys representing Tiger Brands lead insurer QBE Insurance on April 25, which made settlement offers to specific classes of claimants who suffered from listeriosis, the company said.

The proposal provides for full compensation to claimants for proven damages, subject to a settlement mechanism that still needs to be finalised — including how individual damages will be assessed.

To protect the privacy of the individuals participating in the settlement offer, no details of the offer and/or payment will be made public, the company said.

The offer has been made “without admission of liability”, Tiger Brands said.

In January 2017 an outbreak of listeriosis, a food-borne disease, occurred in South Africa that was traced to a factory run by a Tiger Brands subsidiary at the time, Enterprise Foods, which makes processed sausages, bacon and deli meat.

‘Polony poisoning’: Offers made to breadwinners over listeriosis

Settlement offers come as Tiger Brands and its insurers seek to find "a just resolution" of the listeriosis litigation as soon as possible.
News
10 hours ago

“Today's [Monday] announcement represents an important milestone and follows shortly on measures already taken in February to offer interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs,” Tjaart Kruger, CEO of Tiger Brands, said.

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs will present the offer to the claimants who qualify whereas those who accept the offer will have the damages quantified. It is expected this process will take several weeks.

Before it can take effect, the high court must review and approve the agreement to ensure it fairly protects class members' interests.

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs welcomed Tiger Brands' “effective admission of liability” and commended the company, its shareholders and insurers for agreeing to compensate victims.

“This reflects a positive move towards corporate accountability, responsible citizenship and justice for victims,” they said.

Reuters

