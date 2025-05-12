South Africa

Two northern KZN road accidents claim nine lives, tertiary hospital treats multiple injured patients

Health-care workers treat a colleague who was killed and another who was injured in one of the crashes

12 May 2025 - 12:50 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ngwelezana Hospital dealt with two serious vehicle accidents at the weekend, including one that claimed the life of a doctor from its anaesthesiology section.
Ngwelezana Hospital dealt with two serious vehicle accidents at the weekend, including one that claimed the life of a doctor from its anaesthesiology section.
Image: KZNhealth.gov

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has expressed her sympathies to the families of those killed and hurt in two weekend accidents, including those of departmental staff members who were involved in a crash.

An accident at 1am on Sunday on the highway between Richards Bay and Empangeni involved two doctors employed at Ngwelezana Hospital and a relative of one of the doctors.

Simelane said the medical officer who died worked in the department of anaesthesia. The other doctor sustained serious injuries and is receiving care at Ngwelezana Hospital.

The Empangeni hospital also mobilised resources to respond to a crash on the N2 at 6am on Sunday, involving a tow-truck and a light delivery vehicle. 

According to a preliminary report, the collision, which occurred on the N2 northbound after the Mthunzini Toll Plaza, involved a tow truck and a Hyundai H-100 light commercial vehicle transporting 24 members of the Zion Christian Church.

Eight people were killed, with the injured receiving treatment from the hospital’s emergency medical unit.

“Fourteen patients have since been discharged, three remain admitted, and two were taken to theatre for urgent life-and limb-saving procedures. Six patients are now under assessment at the emergency medical unit,” said Simelane.

The MEC extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families from both accidents and to the staff of Ngwelezana Hospital for the loss of a colleague.

“The loss of a doctor is one too many, especially given the challenges we face regarding health care human resources. This is a profound loss to the public health sector and further widens the gap we are striving to close. I also extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured doctor and all other patients receiving treatment.” 

She commended all the health care professionals who responded swiftly and provided quality care to those affected by the accidents.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident

Eight people were killed in a horror crash involving a bakkie and tow truck in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.
News
1 day ago

Fifteen people killed in head-on crash between minibus taxi and bakkie in Eastern Cape

Fifteen people were killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bakkie in the Eastern Cape on Saturday night.
News
1 week ago

We must buckle up and not booze to get off world's dangerous road list

South Africa has 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, while the global average is 6.3 per 100,000 people
Motoring
1 month ago

IN PICS | Const Senoge remembered for smile and bubbly character

The parents of Const Boipelo Senoge, one of three police officers who were found dead in  the Hennops River, have bid their final farewell.
News
4 days ago

Simola Hillclimb confirms competitor Pieter Joubert killed in accident

The organisers of the Simola Hillclimb, Knysna Speed Festival, have confirmed that experienced competitor Pieter Joubert tragically lost his life in ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash

Tributes have been pouring in after the death of Prince Mxolisi Tembe of the Tembe royal family who was killed in a car accident on the N2 on Sunday ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  3. Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, ... Soccer
  4. KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman South Africa
  5. KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home South Africa

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS