Two northern KZN road accidents claim nine lives, tertiary hospital treats multiple injured patients

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has expressed her sympathies to the families of those killed and hurt in two weekend accidents, including those of departmental staff members who were involved in a crash.
An accident at 1am on Sunday on the highway between Richards Bay and Empangeni involved two doctors employed at Ngwelezana Hospital and a relative of one of the doctors.
Simelane said the medical officer who died worked in the department of anaesthesia. The other doctor sustained serious injuries and is receiving care at Ngwelezana Hospital.
The Empangeni hospital also mobilised resources to respond to a crash on the N2 at 6am on Sunday, involving a tow-truck and a light delivery vehicle.
According to a preliminary report, the collision, which occurred on the N2 northbound after the Mthunzini Toll Plaza, involved a tow truck and a Hyundai H-100 light commercial vehicle transporting 24 members of the Zion Christian Church.
Eight people were killed, with the injured receiving treatment from the hospital’s emergency medical unit.
“Fourteen patients have since been discharged, three remain admitted, and two were taken to theatre for urgent life-and limb-saving procedures. Six patients are now under assessment at the emergency medical unit,” said Simelane.
Image: KZNhealth.gov
The MEC extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families from both accidents and to the staff of Ngwelezana Hospital for the loss of a colleague.
“The loss of a doctor is one too many, especially given the challenges we face regarding health care human resources. This is a profound loss to the public health sector and further widens the gap we are striving to close. I also extend my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured doctor and all other patients receiving treatment.”
She commended all the health care professionals who responded swiftly and provided quality care to those affected by the accidents.
