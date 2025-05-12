South Africa

WATCH | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

12 May 2025 - 11:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Monday.

The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Emojis on trial in ‘sex pest’ Mbenenge probe

Brinjals, bananas and monkey faces take on a whole new meaning
News
1 day ago

‘Mutually destructive’ versions test Mengo’s credibility at sexual harassment tribunal

The evidence of a former JSC official may be used by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge to boost his defence
News
4 days ago

‘Incorrect’ that Zondo was dissatisfied with first complaint against Mbenenge, tribunal hears

Former JSC official supports Mengo's version that she redid her sexual harassment complaint because the first one was misplaced
News
4 days ago

Mengo was trying to ‘laugh it off’ with ROFL emojis to judge Mbenenge, says expert

Expert witness says context is all-important when looking at the meaning of emojis
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  3. Msunduzi municipality launches investigation into why fan park was cancelled, ... Soccer
  4. KZN inkhosi in custody for alleged rape of 18-year-old woman South Africa
  5. KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home South Africa

Latest Videos

Market Talk: US-China trade deal is 'very significant'| REUTERS
US says deal struck to cut China trade deficit, no details | REUTERS