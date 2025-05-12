Courtesy of SABC News
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Monday.
The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge
Courtesy of SABC News
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Monday.
The complainant, Andiswa Mengo, is under cross-examination.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Emojis on trial in ‘sex pest’ Mbenenge probe
‘Mutually destructive’ versions test Mengo’s credibility at sexual harassment tribunal
‘Incorrect’ that Zondo was dissatisfied with first complaint against Mbenenge, tribunal hears
Mengo was trying to ‘laugh it off’ with ROFL emojis to judge Mbenenge, says expert
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos