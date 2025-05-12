South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Pastor Timothy Omotoso court case

12 May 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
Televangelist Timothy Omotoso is making his first appearance in the East London magistrate's court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.

