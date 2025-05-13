South Africa

City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages

Health and environmental risks can be mitigated by a change in habits: MMC

13 May 2025 - 13:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Residents and businesses are primary role players in keeping Cape Town’s sewers clear of foreign objects.
Residents and businesses are primary role players in keeping Cape Town’s sewers clear of foreign objects.
Image: Supplied

Sanitary products, nappies and kitchen fat are choking the sewerage system in Somerset West.  

The town has recorded a 60% increase in the number of blockages since July 1 2024. City of Cape Town water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said between July 2024 and March 2025, 280 sewer blockages were reported.  

These were “significantly more than the 175 logged during the entire previous financial year”, he said. 

“Blockages caused by foreign items — including building material, sanitary products and nappies — have more than doubled.  Sand and tree roots found in the sewer system are significantly higher, while blockages due to fats, oils and grease have increased more than fourfold.

”The Westridge area accounts for 26% of the 280 sewer blockages logged in Somerset West. There were 73 incidents of which 24 related to foreign objects and 33 to roots.

”The Somerset West Business Park recorded nine incidents, eight of which were caused by foreign objects.

Malema calls for free sanitary pads and school uniforms for poor children

EFF leader Julius Malema wants children from poor families to receive free sanitary pads and school uniforms.
Politics
21 hours ago

“Residents and businesses are primary role players in keeping Cape Town’s sewers clear of foreign objects that when disposed of incorrectly block pipes. Blockages result in sewer overflows onto our streets or in the environment, compromising hygiene and living conditions for communities, especially during winter.  

“While these numbers for Somerset West may seem just statistics, each blockage poses health and environmental risks which can be mitigated by a change in habits and awareness of how to responsibly dispose of waste.” 

Badroodien urged residents to “only flush toilet paper and human waste. Other items, such as wipes, diapers and sanitary products, should be discarded in bins.

“Don’t pour fats, oils and grease down drains. Fats, oils and grease harden in pipes, causing blockages. Rather let these cool and dispose of them in the bin.     

“During winter, increased rainfall typically leads to higher volumes of stormwater entering the sewer network, especially in areas where illegal stormwater connections exist or infrastructure is vulnerable. This can overload the system and worsen the effect of blockages, leading to more frequent overflows into public spaces and natural water sources.” 

Proactive “action by residents, supported by the city, is essential to help reduce the risks before the rainy season and to protect the health and safety of our communities”, he added.  

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Illegal connections to blame for Thembisa residents’ power frustration: City Power

Power outages in Thembisa are frustrating the community, but City Power says overloading due to illegal connections affects infrastructure.
News
46 minutes ago

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding during evening peak

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 10pm on Thursday.
News
1 hour ago

Cops swoop on property linked to 'hijacking syndicate' in Cape Town

Cape Town law enforcement and SAPS clamped down on a suspected hijacking syndicate on Wednesday, recovering weapons and a stolen vehicle.
News
5 days ago

City defends steep proposed property rates hike in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town on Thursday moved to assure irate ratepayers - fuming over steep new proposed property rates and infrastructure charges - their ...
News
2 weeks ago

HENK BOSHOFF & PEACEMORE MHODI | Water mafias: is it not time to look at the Terrorism Act?

We need to start calling the deliberate sabotage of supply by water tankers, apparently in cahoots with municipal officials, what it is
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola Politics
  3. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  4. ‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney South Africa
  5. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers Ntshavheni and Mchunu answer oral questions in the NCOP
LIVE: Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in jewel heist trial | REUTERS