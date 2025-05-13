Giyani man sentenced to 20 years for raping minor stepdaughter

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by the Giyani regional court on Monday after being found guilty of repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter in May 2024 while her mother was at work.

Limpopo police spokesperson Sgt Maropeng Alpheus Mashapa said the victim was with her stepfather inside the house at Giyani Section F while her mother was on night duties at her workplace. During that period, the man sexually assaulted the minor.

On May 29 2024, the man asked his wife to call a family meeting, saying he had a burning issue that should be addressed in front of the family members.

Mashapa said “the meeting was arranged, and he revealed that he had sexual intercourse with the child, and it was not for the first time”.

Social workers were alerted and advised the mother to report the matter to the police. A rape case was opened immediately.

Mashapa stated that the suspect was arrested on the same day and was denied bail.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the court verdict.

TimesLIVE