South Africa

Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court

Employee allegedly issued fraudulent documents to undocumented foreigners

13 May 2025 - 19:59 By TimesLIVE
It is alleged the employee had been issuing fraudulent court documents to undocumented foreign nationals to prevent their deportation to their countries of origin.Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday relating to allegations of fraudulent court documents being unlawfully issued by an employee of that court.

It is alleged that the employee had been issuing fraudulent court documents to undocumented foreign nationals to prevent their deportation to their countries of origin.

This matter was reported to the Hawks in March.

“This search and seizure operation specifically targeted one office and an individual believed to be central to the commission of these offences. Exhibits were seized for further investigation,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

TimesLIVE

