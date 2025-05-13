South Africa

Illegal hunter wounded, arrested in Kruger National Park

13 May 2025 - 16:44 By TimesLIVE
Police seized this hunting rifle from a Mozambican man who was found in the Kruger National Park on Monday.
Image: SAPS

A 47-year-old Mozambican man was arrested for illegal hunting and trespassing in the Kruger National Park on Monday.

“The regional ranger of the Marula North section was alerted by field rangers from the Houtboschrand area who had picked up tracks of two individuals in the park,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said.

The regional ranger dispatched the K9 unit to follow the tracks and requested helicopter support from Skukuza, with dogs on standby.

“Shortly thereafter, the K9 unit made contact with the suspects. During the encounter, one suspect was shot and wounded while the other fled the scene.”

The wounded suspect was found in possession of a hunting rifle, six rounds of ammunition and an axe.

The suspect was arrested and transported to hospital for medical treatment. He is now under police guard in hospital.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Masoyi periodical court soon where he will face charges of illegal hunting and trespassing.

TimesLIVE

