One teaspoon too far: why 5g of salt is the limit your body can handle

Many of us reach for the salt shaker without a second thought, but health experts are sounding the alarm.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the recommended daily limit for sodium is less than 2,300 milligrams — just one teaspoon (5g) of salt. Yet most South Africans exceed this amount, often without realising it.



Cari Erasmus, a registered dietitian from the Heart and Stroke Foundation SA (HSFSA) says we should monitor our salt intake.

“Monitoring your salt intake is crucial to managing sodium levels and maintaining overall health. Too much salt can have detrimental health effects over time, making mindful consumption essential,” said Erasmus.

Erasmus adds that measuring exactly 5g of salt is challenging, especially when so many processed and packaged foods are already high in sodium.



“As a practical approach, it's best to be on the side of caution and use less salt when cooking, gradually adjusting to taste. Try the 'salt later' method whereby you add a small amount towards the end of cooking or at the table and always taste your food before adding more,” she advised.

Excess salt consumption is not just a dietary concern — it’s a major public health issue. The HSFSA warns that high sodium intake increases the risk of high blood pressure, a leading cause of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including strokes and heart attacks.



“Unfortunately, South Africans tend to consume more than the recommended daily amount, which significantly increases the risk of heart disease, kidney problems and even some cancers,” the foundation said.

The foundation’s team lead for nutrition science, Shonisani Nephalama, explains why sodium matters.



“When we consume too much sodium, it increases fluid levels outside our cells, raising blood volume and putting added pressure on the heart. Normally, the kidneys filter out excess sodium but a consistently high intake can overwhelm them, leading to high blood pressure and kidney damage,” said Nephalama.

This year’s Salt Awareness Week, which is from May 12-18 focuses on the theme “5 Ways to 5 Grams” aligning with the World Action on Salt, Sugar and Health (WASSH).



The campaign is designed to empower the public with simple strategies to reduce daily salt intake and protect their heart and brain health.





The CEO of the HSFSA, Prof Pamela Naidoo, says the goal is to spread awareness of salt’s role in fuelling life-threatening conditions like strokes and heart disease.



“We want the public to know the truth about salt and the power of small behavioural changes. Every step counts and collectively we can make a powerful impact on national health,” she says.

To help South Africans embrace a lower-salt lifestyle, the HSFSA is promoting five actionable tips:

1. Season smart — Gradually reduce the amount of salt in your cooking. Use herbs, garlic, ginger, lemon, chilli and spices to add flavour.

2. Taste before you salt — You might not need more salt than what’s already in your food.

3. Read labels — Check sodium content on packaged foods and look for the HSFSA’s Heart Mark logo.

4. Ditch the shaker — Removing the salt shaker from the table helps break the automatic habit.

5. Cook more at home — Home-cooked meals give you control over your ingredients and help you avoid hidden salt in restaurant or fast food.

The foundation also encourages increasing intake of potassium-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils and low-fat dairy which help balance sodium in the body.



“Potassium promotes sodium excretion and relaxes blood vessels, which can help lower blood pressure,” says the foundation.

The statistics are sobering. In 2021, CVD accounted for one in every seven deaths in South Africa.



“By supporting each other in adopting healthier habits, we can make a powerful impact. Every small step counts. By working together, we can save thousands of lives and significantly reduce disease and disability,” says the foundation.

