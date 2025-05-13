Police minister promises action as KZN traditional leader accused of rape

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has called for strengthened oversight of traditional leaders after the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman by a senior traditional leader in KwaZulu-Natal.



Mchunu condemned the alleged crime in the strongest terms.



“This vile act allegedly committed by someone who holds a position of leadership and authority is a betrayal of the moral, ethical and societal responsibilities bestowed upon traditional leaders,” he said.



He emphasised the gravity of the allegations and the need for accountability, even within cultural institutions often held in high regard.



“It flies in the face of the values we seek to uphold in a just, safe and respectful society. It is clear that this Inkhosi premeditated this and clearly executed his plan using his car,” Mchunu said.

“All along and up to now when engaging with my counterpart in CoGTA, it has been around the role that traditional leaders need to play on various social ills and around their security concerns, but we have never thought that we now have to engage on their involvement in the act of rape,” he said.

The suspect is a 54-year-old Inkhosi from the KwaBhidla area who was arrested after he allegedly raped the young woman on May 4.



According to police reports, the Inkhosi had offered the victim a lift from the eGqumeni area, but instead of dropping her off, he allegedly drove her to a remote bushy area where the assault occurred.

Mchunu praised law enforcement for their swift response and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the victim and ensuring justice is served.

“We commend the police for acting swiftly and professionally in response to this incident. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the victim and her family during this painful time,” said the minister.



Mchunu said he is calling for clear protocols and accountability mechanisms to ensure leaders uphold the law and moral standards of society.



“We trust and will ensure that the justice system treats the victim with dignity, that her voice is heard, and that this matter is pursued with the urgency and weight it deserves. No individual, regardless of their title, position, or social standing, should ever be allowed to act with impunity especially in matters as grave as gender-based violence.”





