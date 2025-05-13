As SA’s population ages, an increasing number of people are living longer with HIV/Aids, but longer doesn’t always mean healthier.
Data analysed by Bhekisisa reveals a dramatic shift. Over the past decade, the number of people older than 50 living with HIV/Aids has doubled.
The smallest HIV-positive group 15 years ago, today they are the second largest. If the trend continues, the number of HIV-positive people over 50 could triple by 2030 compared to 2015.
This raises a critical question: are older adults doing enough to look after their overall health?
“As people age, their risk for conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes increases. It doesn’t matter what state your health is in, as an adult you should be going for routine medical check-ups,” said Lenmed.
We want to know when you last had a full medical check-up.
POLL | When was the last time you had a full medical check-up?
Image: 123rf
TimesLIVE
