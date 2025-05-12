A Tanzanian boy who was three years old when he arrived in South Africa with his grandmother, who has since died, will be reunited with his family in the East African country after the Gauteng department of social development intervened.
The boy, now 13 years old, had allegedly been living under terrible conditions after his grandmother's death.
Dimakatso Matshomo, one of the social workers handling his case, said he was left in the care of unrelated adults who neither ensured his education nor protected his wellbeing.
“He was rescued and placed in the care of the department’s child protection services. We were able to trace his family through people who had known his grandmother,” said Matshomo.
Departmental spokesperson Teddy Gomba said a critical step in the reunification process was confirming the boy's biological connection with his father. He said the Tanzanian high commission facilitated DNA testing by arranging for his father to travel to South Africa, covering all associated costs.
Tanzanian boy, 13, returns home from SA after decade away from family
Image: 123RF
'He has no place in SA': EFF calls for immediate deportation of Omotoso
“The results confirmed their relationship, paving the way for his return home. Matshomo and [his colleague Simangele] Ntshangase highlighted the collaboration and teamwork that made this outcome possible,” said Gomba.
The department then secured a court order to repatriate and reunite the boy with his family in Tanzania, marking the end of a decade-long separation. The order was granted last Thursday at the Nigel magistrate's court on the East Rand.
Ntshangase said: “This was not an easy journey, but with the support of all departments involved we fulfilled our mission. The boy has endured a great deal, but we’ve supported him every step of the way and now he’s smiling.”
Asked how he feels about returning to Tanzania, the boy said: “I’m looking forward to seeing my family but one day I’d like to come back to South Africa.
“I love speaking isiZulu and engaging with people in different languages. In Tanzania we speak Swahili, but I won’t forget isiZulu and the other South African languages I’ve learnt.”
