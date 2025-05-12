South Africa

Tanzanian boy, 13, returns home from SA after decade away from family

13 May 2025 - 11:30 By Botho Molosankwe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 13-year-old Tanzanian boy will be reunited with his family after 10 years. Stock photo.
A 13-year-old Tanzanian boy will be reunited with his family after 10 years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Tanzanian boy who was three years old when he arrived in South Africa with his grandmother, who has since died, will be reunited with his family in the East African country after the Gauteng department of social development intervened.

The boy, now 13 years old, had allegedly been living under terrible conditions after his grandmother's death.

Dimakatso Matshomo, one of the social workers handling his case, said he was left in the care of unrelated adults who neither ensured his education nor protected his wellbeing.

“He was rescued and placed in the care of the department’s child protection services. We were able to trace his family through people who had known his grandmother,” said Matshomo.

Departmental spokesperson Teddy Gomba said a critical step in the reunification process was confirming the boy's biological connection with his father. He said the Tanzanian high commission facilitated DNA testing by arranging for his father to travel to South Africa, covering all associated costs.

'He has no place in SA': EFF calls for immediate deportation of Omotoso

The EFF has called for the immediate deportation of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso after his rearrest on Saturday for allegedly violating the ...
Politics
1 day ago

“The results confirmed their relationship, paving the way for his return home. Matshomo and [his colleague Simangele] Ntshangase highlighted the collaboration and teamwork that made this outcome possible,” said Gomba.

The department then secured a court order to repatriate and reunite the boy with his family in Tanzania, marking the end of a decade-long separation. The order was granted last Thursday at the Nigel magistrate's court on the East Rand.

Ntshangase said: “This was not an easy journey, but with the support of all departments involved we fulfilled our mission. The boy has endured a great deal, but we’ve supported him every step of the way and now he’s smiling.”

Asked how he feels about returning to Tanzania, the boy said: “I’m looking forward to seeing my family but one day I’d like to come back to South Africa.

“I love speaking isiZulu and engaging with people in different languages. In Tanzania we speak Swahili, but I won’t forget isiZulu and the other South African languages I’ve learnt.” 

SowetanLIVE 

READ MORE:

Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola

'They are South Africans who have made their own choice in terms of their rights to go to any other country'
Politics
21 hours ago

Do away with house arrest: beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina's mom

Anabela Rungo returned to the dock at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday which heard a request for her house arrest to be dismissed.
News
4 days ago

Swiftly deporting migrants to Libya would violate court order: US judge

A US judge said any effort by the Trump administration to deport migrants to Libya would clearly violate a prior court order barring officials from ...
News
4 days ago

ActionSA asks Leon Schreiber to reject Phil Craig's citizenship application

ActionSA parliamentary chief whip Lerato Ngobeni has called on home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to reject a citizenship application by Cape ...
Politics
1 month ago

Stir as almost R200m spent on deporting illegal immigrants since 2022

ActionSA has expressed outrage over the amount of taxpayer money spent on deporting undocumented foreigners since 2022.
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump 'refugee' plan Politics
  2. Afrikaners who left for US do not qualify as refugees: Lamola Politics
  3. Eight people, most of them mothers, die in KwaZulu-Natal road accident South Africa
  4. ‘I feel like I gave birth to him twice’: Teen thrives after mom donates kidney South Africa
  5. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa

Latest Videos

Ministers Ntshavheni and Mchunu answer oral questions in the NCOP
LIVE: Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in jewel heist trial | REUTERS