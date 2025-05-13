South Africa

Two Beitbridge taximen shot dead in Musina, suspect killed in return fire

13 May 2025 - 13:33 By Khodani Mpilo
While the motive behind the attack is not yet confirmed, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out, says Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two members of the Beitbridge Taxi Association were shot dead while seated at a food outlet in Musina on Saturday, Limpopo police say.

One of the shooters was also killed and a fourth man was wounded.

“During the attack, a male victim hit by stray bullets managed to return fire with his licensed firearm, fatally wounding one suspect, while another escaped,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“While the motive behind the attack is not yet confirmed, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out,” said Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.

Investigations are under way and Hadebe expects a breakthrough soon.

Three counts of murder and one of attempted murder have been opened at Musina police station.

Police recovered a firearm with ammunition believed to belong to the deceased suspect, with several cartridges and fragments from the scene.

TimesLIVE

