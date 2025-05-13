South Africa

Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says

13 May 2025 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
The tourist died after encountering a herd of elephants, SANParks said. File image
Image: 123RF/fokkebok

A woman is believed to have been trampled to death by elephants at the Sirheni Bush Camp in the Kruger National Park at the weekend.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said she had wandered off from her accommodation on Saturday afternoon and "lost her life after encountering a herd of elephants close to the camp".

"The incident is being investigated by police. Out of respect for the family and to ensure adherence to protocols, SANParks will not offer commentary or further details about the incident until investigations are finalised."

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba told the Lowvelder the incident was reported at the Saselamani police station in the Collins Chabane municipality near the Kruger’s Punda Maria Gate.

Ledwaba said: "The information at our disposal is that a female tourist, 68, who was a visitor at a well-known lodge, was attacked and killed by elephants. The circumstances surrounding the incident are a subject for investigation."

TimesLIVE

