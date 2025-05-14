Some drivers allegedly do not have proper documentation.
15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) is conducting enforcement operations against delivery motorbike drivers.
In the Rosebank shopping district on Tuesday, 15 bikes were impounded for operating unlawfully. One person was arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga and 10 for alleged immigration violations.
“Recent observations highlight a sharp increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving and ignoring traffic signals,” the JMPD said.
Some drivers allegedly do not have proper documentation.
Some riders allegedly lack valid driver’s licences, vehicle licence discs, and, among foreign nationals, proper immigration documentation such as passports and permits authorising commercial operations in South Africa, the metro police said.
“The practices pose significant safety risks, impede pedestrian movement, specially for persons with disabilities, and contribute to traffic congestion.”
The lack of proper documentation also raises concerns about accountability and regulatory oversight of the delivery services.
“We call on the companies and delivery platforms to ensure their riders comply with all relevant legislation and prioritise road safety.
“The operations aim not to disrupt legitimate businesses but to promote a safe, legal, and respectful environment for all residents and visitors in Johannesburg.”
