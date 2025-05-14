South Africa

15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district

14 May 2025 - 11:47 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The JMPD says it has noted an increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving between traffic and ignoring traffic signals.
The JMPD says it has noted an increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving between traffic and ignoring traffic signals.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) is conducting enforcement operations against delivery motorbike drivers.

In the Rosebank shopping district on Tuesday, 15 bikes were impounded for operating unlawfully. One person was arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga and 10 for alleged immigration violations.

“Recent observations highlight a sharp increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving and ignoring traffic signals,” the JMPD said.

The JMPD arrested one individual allegedly found dealing in dagga.
The JMPD arrested one individual allegedly found dealing in dagga.
Image: JMPD Provided

Some drivers allegedly do not have proper documentation.

Some riders allegedly lack valid driver’s licences, vehicle licence discs, and, among foreign nationals, proper immigration documentation such as passports and permits authorising commercial operations in South Africa, the metro police said.

“The practices pose significant safety risks, impede pedestrian movement, specially for persons with disabilities, and contribute to traffic congestion.”

The lack of proper documentation also raises concerns about accountability and regulatory oversight of the delivery services.

“We call on the companies and delivery platforms to ensure their riders comply with all relevant legislation and prioritise road safety.

“The operations aim not to disrupt legitimate businesses but to promote a safe, legal, and respectful environment for all residents and visitors in Johannesburg.”

The JMPD is targeting illegal and unsafe delivery bike operations in Rosebank.
The JMPD is targeting illegal and unsafe delivery bike operations in Rosebank.
Image: JMPD/Provided

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg metro cops rescue tied-up man at roadblock

Johannesburg metro police department officers have rescued a man who was allegedly being held captive by kidnappers while they withdrew money from ...
News
3 hours ago

Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits

The SA National Roads Agency denies it is in the process of reducing speed limits on the country’s roads and says it does not have the power to do ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

SA’s grocery wars: the rise of online shopping and the future of supermarkets

Online grocery delivery is disrupting traditional shopping habits and forcing major retailers to rethink strategies
News
1 month ago

A human life for a pothole: the cost of getting a repair job done in Joburg

The body of an unidentified man lies, unclaimed, at the Roodepoort mortuary. He was a delivery bike driver from Malawi. He died on Monday night in a ...
News
1 month ago

Speedy groceries online slow in-store shoppers

Race for speed: Are South Africa's grocers headed for an online delivery disaster?
Business Times
6 months ago

Delivery bike industry set for explosive growth

The food delivery, industry has been growing at a rapid rate in the past four years, fuelled by the rise in e-commerce.
Business Times
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 14 May 2025