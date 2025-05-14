Anant Singh complains to ANC about eThekwini's 'sabotage' of film studios

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to act against eThekwini municipality officials who might be implicated in an apparent sabotage of world-renowned film producer Anant Singh’s R7.5bn film studios.

Singh acquired the old Natal Command defence force building along the North Beach in 2022 to make an investment of R7.5bn for the development of film and television studios and related sectors in Durban.

However, the project has been stalled because the city has not yet installed water and electricity in the building, which Singh had renovated.

Instead the city revalued the same property to R1bn, which Singh said was way higher than when he bought the property for R71m in 2022. Singh said this meant he would need to pay higher rates yet the building was unusable because there was no water or electricity.

Speaking at the ANC engagement meeting with businesses in Durban on Tuesday, Singh told the ANC leaders that after fighting for more than 20 years to acquire the property, which he eventually received three years ago, he did not understand why eThekwini officials were sabotaging such a huge investment that would create jobs in the city.

Singh said he was forced to buy a generator because the city has refused to install electricity, adding that the city has recently demanded more than R400,000 just to install an electricity meter.

“I have already lost two TV shows worth R200m which had to be recorded in Johannesburg because my studios are not yet complete because of eThekwini's inept attitude,” he said.

ANC provincial task team convener Jeff Radebe expressed shock that Singh’s project had not taken off, promising that the ANC would launch an investigation to find out what was happening.

“We will definitely act against the people in the city that would be found responsible for Singh’s project delay,” said Radebe.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “Since the allegations are related to a contractual matter regarding the installation of bulk infrastructure services (water and electricity), legal advice will have to be sought before responding.”

Sisilana said a dispute regarding the municipal valuation of the property has been lodged by the property owner.

“However, as this matter is subject to a formal dispute resolution process in terms of the Municipal Property Rates Act, the municipality is not able to comment further at this stage.

“The matter will be adjudicated in accordance with the applicable legal framework,” said Sisilana.

She said the municipal leadership has an open-door policy and continues to engage various stakeholders including business leaders on pertinent matters for the benefit of the city and its residents.

