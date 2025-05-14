South Africa

Joburg metro cops rescue tied-up man at roadblock

14 May 2025 - 11:24 By TimesLIVE
The JMPD said they were conducting a routine crime prevention roadblock on the R82. File photo.
Image: JMPD

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers have rescued a man who was allegedly being held captive by kidnappers while they withdrew money from his bank account.

One suspect was apprehended.

The officers had set up a routine crime prevention roadblock on the R82 south of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

When they stopped a Toyota sedan, "the driver of the vehicle immediately exited and approached the officers with money in hand".

Looking inside, they saw three male passengers, one restrained with ropes.

The suspects fled on foot but one was caught.

Pastor Josh Sullivan in miraculous rescue amid deadly shoot-out

Three suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police during the rescue of American pastor Josh Sullivan in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
News
4 weeks ago

"The victim reported the perpetrators had spent an undisclosed amount on food and had withdrawn R3,000, which is his daily limit," the JMPD said.

"The victim indicated he was taken from his residence and was unsure of his final destination, though the vehicle was travelling in the direction of Lenasia."

The arrested suspect was found to be in possession of the victim's bank card.

He has been charged with kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

JMPD chief commissioner Patrick Jaca commended the officers for their vigilance.

He asked anyone who may have any information regarding the remaining suspects to contact the JMPD on 0800-002-587 or 011-375-5911/18 or police at the national Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

