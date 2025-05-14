South Africa

Kluyts murder case awaits decision on representations made by the accused

Defence argues there is insufficient evidence to implicate the accused

14 May 2025 - 19:57 By TimesLIVE
Bafana Mahungela in court after his arrest in connection with the murder of schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts. File image.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday postponed the case of Kirsten Kluyts' murder accused Bafana Mahungela until June 12.

“The postponement is to allow the office of the director of public prosecutions time to consider representations made by the defence,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the defence had argued that the state lacked sufficient evidence to implicate the accused and had requested the withdrawal of charges.

“However, the state has indicated its readiness to proceed with the trial and confirmed that the representations have been referred to the deputy director of public prosecutions for a decision.”

Mahungela, 22, is charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted rape and murder of Kluyts, a Delta Park High School teacher.

The body of the 34-year-old Kluyts was discovered at the George Lea recreational park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29 2023. Kluyts had participated in an athletic event that day and other athletes realised she was missing when the race was finished.

They started searching for her and found her body dumped next to a walking path. Mahungela was arrested on November 26 2023 after video footage was obtained from the closed-circuit television cameras in the vicinity of Parkmore.

The accused remains in custody until his next court appearance.

