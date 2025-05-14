South Africa

Life imprisonment for two men who raped woman in Zeerust

Magistrate notes lack of remorse shown by the accused

14 May 2025 - 16:12 By TimesLIVE
Two men promised two young women a lift home but raped one of the women in an abandoned house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Zeerust regional court in the North West has sentenced Gopolang Seikaneng to life imprisonment for rape and an additional eight years for attempted rape.

The court also sentenced his co-accused Jacob Mosimane Sebogodi, 42, to two life sentences for two counts of rape. The court ordered that all sentences run concurrently, meaning both men will serve life imprisonment.

“The convictions relate to an incident on the evening of March 11 2021 at a local tavern in Zeerust,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said on Wednesday.

Evidence presented in court revealed that the accused promised two young women, both aged 21 at the time, a lift to their homes in Gopane village.

“While en route, the accused instructed the victims to exit the vehicle and escorted them to an abandoned house where both men took turns raping one of the victims.”

Sebogodi then took the same victim to his residence and raped her again the next morning before returning her to the same abandoned house.

Seikaneng, 34, took the second victim to his residence where he attempted to rape her.

Both accused were arrested on March 19 2021. The women identified the accused and they were denied bail so remained in custody until sentencing.

“Both men pleaded not guilty but were convicted based on overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution.”

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Ntebaleng Mabale emphasised the high prevalence of gender-based violence and the vulnerability of women and young people in the country.

Mabale presented two victim impact statements, facilitated by court preparation officer Thembinkosi Madiba, detailing the profound physical and psychological trauma suffered by the victims.

Mabale urged the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

In his judgment, magistrate Okaeng Mothibi noted the lack of remorse shown by the accused. He affirmed the need for the courts to protect victims and send a strong message of deterrence.

TimesLIVE

