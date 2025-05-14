“For breakfast we used to include Viennas, eggs, oats and cereal. Now, only porridge is available. Meat and other proteins are running out. Current meals include pap and cabbage, with no meat left in stock beyond one week.”
One week of food left: nonprofit in urgent food crisis amid subsidy delays
'We might not be able to pay our staff in the coming months'
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Hundreds of vulnerable individuals being fed by a nonprofit organisation in the Johannesburg inner city could go hungry for days as the organisation is facing financial strain due to a technical glitch that has delayed payments from the Gauteng department of social development.
Mould Empower Serve has a critical food shortage with only one week’s supply of food remaining. The organisation provides daily meals to more than 1,600 vulnerable individuals in Hillbrow alone, including preschoolers, school learners, youths and adults at risk.
Kelvin Mnone, development and marketing officer, said the crisis was because of the delayed subsidies from the department of social development. “These delays have disrupted the cash flow MES relies on to buy food and continue offering social support programmes.
“There is also a possibility that we might not be able to pay our staff in the coming months,” he said.
TimesLIVE reported in April that the application for funding of nonprofit organisations (NPOs) for the 2025/2026 financial year from the Gauteng department of social development was stringent. This is according to Oupa Shumeni, national children's sector chair.
The food shortage has resulted in drastic changes to the menu. Nonhlanhla Zulu, youth and adults at risk manager, said “to stretch remaining supplies, we have not reduced the quantity of meals, but we have cut back on the variety and nutritional value”.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
“For breakfast we used to include Viennas, eggs, oats and cereal. Now, only porridge is available. Meat and other proteins are running out. Current meals include pap and cabbage, with no meat left in stock beyond one week.”
One of the NPO beneficiaries, Thabo Nhlapo, 28, shared how badly this was affecting people as they got food only at the NPO and there was nothing at home to eat.
Adileide Makhubela, 50, has been cooking at the NPO for more than 22 years and described how it felt like home to her. “It’s painful to serve food like this, we used to make meals we were proud of — but not any more,” she said.
Nomfundo Mtolo, 65, who can resonate with people who go to the shelter as she once slept on the streets at Park Station when she arrived in Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape looking for a job in 2013.
“I just love what I am doing, helping people, but in the current state I feel sad every day because I know what it’s like to be on the other side of the counter and I feel like I’m failing them,” she said.
In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Gauteng department of social development it stated that “a brief payment delay occurred due to technical issues at Treasury — a challenge not unique to Gauteng”.
“Payments are now being processed daily, and the department is on track to complete payments to all approved NPOs by the end of the first quarter of the current financial year.”
